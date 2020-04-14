Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $24,600.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $24,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,918,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,419,811.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $21,000.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $21,000.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $19,400.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 7,071 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $7,283.13.

On Monday, March 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 4,904 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $5,051.12.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $26,800.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $30,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $38,000.00.

Shares of TYME stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.31. 25,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,419. Tyme Technologies Inc has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

