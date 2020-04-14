Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $24,600.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $24,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,918,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,419,811.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $21,000.00.
- On Monday, March 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $21,000.00.
- On Monday, March 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $19,400.00.
- On Friday, March 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 7,071 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $7,283.13.
- On Monday, March 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 4,904 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $5,051.12.
- On Monday, February 10th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $26,800.00.
- On Monday, January 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $30,400.00.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $38,000.00.
Shares of TYME stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.31. 25,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,419. Tyme Technologies Inc has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.55.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th.
About Tyme Technologies
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
