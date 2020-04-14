Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyler Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing integrated information management solutions and services to the public sector. It provides software products and services; professional IT services; subscription-based services; property appraisal outsourcing services. Its products generally automate three major functional areas (1) financial management and education, (2) courts and justice and (3) property appraisal and tax. Tyler operates in two reportable segments: Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) and Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services. The Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) segment provides software systems to municipal and county governments and schools. The Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. Tyler Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TYL. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Tyler Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.78.

NYSE TYL opened at $306.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 84.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.25 and its 200 day moving average is $293.83. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $340.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,963,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total value of $666,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $15,518,165.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

