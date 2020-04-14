Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWST. ValuEngine raised Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Twist Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 86.44% and a negative net margin of 234.22%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,614.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $91,143.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,859 shares of company stock worth $752,412. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twist Bioscience (TWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.