Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, hitting $98.79. 2,114,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,631. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average is $105.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.28. Twilio has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $60,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $4,176,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,457 shares of company stock worth $14,750,666. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,996,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $102,522,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.