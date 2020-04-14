Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Down 1.2%

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.41, approximately 55,949 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,425,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

TPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $344.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.2408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

