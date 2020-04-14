Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Trupanion from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Trupanion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.38.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -489.50 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $153,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $132,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,533 shares of company stock worth $930,425. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,585,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,853,000 after buying an additional 175,307 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,054,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,964,000 after purchasing an additional 92,733 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,377,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 32,268 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its stake in Trupanion by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 747,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,978 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

