Truewealth LLC Sells 2,512 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Truewealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,041,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,241,880. The company has a market cap of $208.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

