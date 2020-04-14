Truewealth LLC Sells 16 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Truewealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $20,257,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock valued at $140,280,403. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,217.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,980. The company has a market capitalization of $832.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,235.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,315.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

