Truewealth LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Truewealth LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,441,000 after purchasing an additional 556,936 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 232.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $191,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,429. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.28. 16,172,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,781,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.27.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

