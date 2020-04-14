Truewealth LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Truewealth LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,435 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.21. 19,584,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,598,816. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.