Truewealth LLC Purchases 3,675 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Truewealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 462,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,879 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $681,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.95. 25,044,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,972,223. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

