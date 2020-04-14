Truewealth LLC Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Truewealth LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.45.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,964,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,588. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $250.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

