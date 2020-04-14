Truewealth LLC Has $297,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Truewealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 13,068.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 554,532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after acquiring an additional 550,321 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 405.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 46,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 37,372 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 369.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 215,056 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 169,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Oracle by 13.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,462 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,694,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,481,313. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.35. The company has a market capitalization of $167.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

