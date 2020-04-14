Truewealth LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Truewealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Truewealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,955,000 after buying an additional 520,485 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,032,000 after buying an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,179,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,999,000 after buying an additional 298,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.92. 8,629,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,881,840. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

