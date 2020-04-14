Truewealth LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Truewealth LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.0% of Truewealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,353,000 after buying an additional 676,744 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after buying an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.02.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.19. 34,135,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.94. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

