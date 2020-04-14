Truewealth LLC Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Truewealth LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,327,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,045,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

