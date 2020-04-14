Truewealth LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Truewealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,121 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Truewealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.66. 14,501,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,540,029. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

