Truewealth LLC Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after buying an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,690,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after buying an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,958,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,709,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.02.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

