TRON Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $830.31 million and $1.25 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, DragonEX, CoinEx and Cryptomate.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.15 or 0.02756093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00225295 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00050884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047525 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TRON

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TRON is tron.network . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coinrail, CoinEx, YoBit, Huobi, Stocks.Exchange, DragonEX, Fatbtc, Bittrex, Tokenomy, OEX, Neraex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OpenLedger DEX, Cryptomate, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Binance, Ovis, BitForex, Indodax, Liqui, Livecoin, LBank, CoinBene, Upbit, Mercatox, BitFlip, Cobinhood, Tidex, IDCM, Kucoin, Allcoin, Sistemkoin, CoinFalcon, Braziliex, Bitfinex, LiteBit.eu, OTCBTC, Coindeal, Bithumb, BTC-Alpha, DigiFinex, IDAX, Liquid, Bibox, DDEX, Bitbns, Kryptono, Cryptopia, Exrates, CoinTiger, Zebpay, RightBTC, Trade Satoshi, ChaoEX, WazirX, Exmo, Coinnest, Rfinex, Gate.io, Hotbit, Koinex, Bit-Z, OKEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

