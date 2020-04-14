Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $1.62 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The mining company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $1.18.

In other Trilogy Metals news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. bought 158,700 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $352,314.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 173,700 shares of company stock worth $373,354.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 543,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,460 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 7,238.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 488,047 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. grew its stake in Trilogy Metals by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 244,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trilogy Metals (TMQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.