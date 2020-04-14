Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) shares rose 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.86, approximately 1,860,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,270,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRIL shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.31.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

