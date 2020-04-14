Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares Up 12.8%

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) shot up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73, 160,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 927,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Trevena Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trevena by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,324,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 215,404 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Trevena by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trevena by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

