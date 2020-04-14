Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Ofer Druker Sells 75,036 Shares

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) insider Ofer Druker sold 75,036 shares of Tremor International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £100,548.24 ($132,265.51).

Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Ofer Druker sold 129,082 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £178,133.16 ($234,324.07).

On Wednesday, April 8th, Ofer Druker sold 81,336 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £110,616.96 ($145,510.34).

TRMR stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 140 ($1.84). 226,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Tremor International Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.22 ($2.92). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 141.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 157.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance-based mobile marketing and brand advertising services. It primarily serves companies and brands in Israel, the United States, China, Germany, Korea, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd.

