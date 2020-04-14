Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Ofer Druker Sells 129,082 Shares

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) insider Ofer Druker sold 129,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £178,133.16 ($234,324.07).

Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Ofer Druker sold 75,036 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £100,548.24 ($132,265.51).

On Wednesday, April 8th, Ofer Druker sold 81,336 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £110,616.96 ($145,510.34).

Shares of Tremor International stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 140 ($1.84). 226,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 141.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.17. Tremor International Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 222.22 ($2.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $187.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Tremor International in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance-based mobile marketing and brand advertising services. It primarily serves companies and brands in Israel, the United States, China, Germany, Korea, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd.

