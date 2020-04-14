TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. “

NYSEAMERICAN TRXC opened at $0.40 on Friday. TransEnterix has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $30.03.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

In other news, Director Andrea Biffi acquired 151,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $187,511.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,675.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in TransEnterix by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 42,477 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TransEnterix by 761.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 456,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in TransEnterix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,739,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 116,308 shares during the period.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

