Traders Purchase High Volume of Crestwood Equity Partners Put Options (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,090 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 509% compared to the average daily volume of 179 put options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CEQP. Barclays downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $413.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.83. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

