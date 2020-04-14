Traders Buy High Volume of Abbott Laboratories Put Options (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 16,605 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 405% compared to the average volume of 3,288 put options.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

NYSE ABT opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $83.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

