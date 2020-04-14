TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Gap Up to $6.80

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $6.80. TPG RE Finance Trust shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 1,884,032 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRTX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 343.93 and a quick ratio of 343.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.29%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 115,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,207 shares in the company, valued at $676,765.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $145,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 115,626 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 40,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,469 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.