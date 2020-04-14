Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

TTC stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.61. Toro has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Toro will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Toro by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

