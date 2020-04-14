Torm PLC (TRMD) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on May 6th

Torm PLC (NASDAQ:TRMD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

Torm stock remained flat at $$7.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $565.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of -445.08. Torm has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $22.62.

Get Torm alerts:

Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter. Torm had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 6.69%.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Torm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.