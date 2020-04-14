Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Gap Up to $0.77

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.77. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 73,469 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($1.37). Research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

