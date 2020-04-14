Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) Major Shareholder Purchases $88,418.19 in Stock

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira bought 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $88,418.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Steven Michael Oliveira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Steven Michael Oliveira acquired 65,149 shares of Tocagen stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $108,147.34.

Shares of TOCA stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,371. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Tocagen Inc has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 226.87% and a negative net margin of 176,433.34%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tocagen Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tocagen by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tocagen by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 38,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 64.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 221,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

TOCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

