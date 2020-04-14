Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Tivity Health reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TVTY. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

Shares of TVTY stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.73. 57,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,523. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $310.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, Director Kevin Wills purchased 20,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,143 shares in the company, valued at $641,436.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Finley purchased 2,500 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,565 shares of company stock valued at $319,255. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 35.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 17.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

