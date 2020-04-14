THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) Trading Up 4.9%

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) was up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $3.00, approximately 14,661 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 635,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCRD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on THL Credit from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. THL Credit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Get THL Credit alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $79.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that THL Credit, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.00%. THL Credit’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

In other THL Credit news, insider James R. Fellows purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Medhi Mahmud purchased 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $102,108.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 90,066 shares of company stock valued at $263,109. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in THL Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in THL Credit by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 461,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in THL Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in THL Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in THL Credit by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,626,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 57,356 shares during the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THL Credit Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCRD)

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.