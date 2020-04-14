The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $63,715,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.92. 21,794,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,757,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Citigroup increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

