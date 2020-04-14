The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 3.1% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.92. 21,782,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,609,942. The firm has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

