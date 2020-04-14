The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Gap Down to $22.81

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.05, but opened at $22.81. The Carlyle Group shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 36,296 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 73,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,433,753.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 722,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,895,422.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,216,083.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,812 shares in the company, valued at $31,311,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,393 shares of company stock worth $6,038,347 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,927,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,293,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 59.3% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 788,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after acquiring an additional 293,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

