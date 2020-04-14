Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up to $650.95

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $711.74, but opened at $650.95. Tesla shares last traded at $735.45, with a volume of 21,756,953 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of -140.02 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $586.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,842. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 358.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

