Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $33.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tenable from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,342. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenable will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director Ping Li sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $974,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $595,068.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,866,980.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,076 over the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $244,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tenable by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tenable by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Tenable by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

