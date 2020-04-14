Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $4.09 on Top Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.09 or 0.00059637 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.15 or 0.02756093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00225295 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00050884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047525 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 1,182,892 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,095,932 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.