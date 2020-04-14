TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded TDK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TDK from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $80.72 on Friday. TDK has a 1-year low of $63.04 and a 1-year high of $117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average is $99.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TDK will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

