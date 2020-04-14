Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.68. 3,234,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,217,345. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

