Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,716 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Target worth $26,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.68. 3,234,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,217,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.49. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.68.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

