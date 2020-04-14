Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Decreased by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Target by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,068 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Target by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,880 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $145,306,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $3.70 on Tuesday, hitting $108.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,978,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023,987. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

