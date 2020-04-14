TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Up 7%

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s share price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $2.08, approximately 686,715 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 243,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRKR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TapImmune from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Get TapImmune alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $81.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TapImmune Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TapImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TapImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.