TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TapImmune from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.14.

NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. TapImmune has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $9.17.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TapImmune will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

