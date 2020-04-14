Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) is Syquant Capital Sas’ 5th Largest Position

Syquant Capital Sas boosted its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,591 shares during the period. Tallgrass Energy comprises approximately 4.2% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned about 0.37% of Tallgrass Energy worth $17,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the third quarter worth $47,000. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

TGE traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. 10,263,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,068,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

TGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tallgrass Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

Tallgrass Energy Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.