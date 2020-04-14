Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of TAK opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 0.92. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 304,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 23,249 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $882,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 32,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 18,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

