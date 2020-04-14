TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and commercialization of novel nanomedicines designed to target unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology and oncology. The company’s product pipeline consists of TLC599, TLC590, TLC399 and TLC178 which are in clinical stage. Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TLC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLC opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.99. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.56 million. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative return on equity of 142.09% and a negative net margin of 384.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,915 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

