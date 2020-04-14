Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TCMD. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $85.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $916.07 million, a P/E ratio of 85.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.08. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,486.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $27,154.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,615 shares in the company, valued at $13,219,101.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,546 shares of company stock worth $635,538 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,611,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $7,313,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 744.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 203,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

